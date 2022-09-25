A year of hunting for a home continues to prove fruitless for a Wagga man and his partner, as more housing hopes are dashed by incredibly low vacancy rates and wary landlords in the city.
New figures from the Real Estate Institute of NSW [REINSW] show the rental market has tightened even further, with data revealing residential vacancies across the Riverina dropped to 0.4 per cent in August.
In contrast, vacancy rates for the region were sitting 150 per cent higher at 0.6 per cent in June.
On the ground, this means houses are very hard to come by for some, and local man Corey Stephenson knows it all too well.
In other news
Mr Stephenson has been on the hunt for a rental for close to 12 months, but now he and partner Samantha Burman are on the cusp of homelessness.
Mr Stephenson, 37, was recently made redundant from his job as an interstate truck driver, while his partner is on disability benefits.
Up until last week they were living with Ms Burman's family, but the situation deteriorated and now the couple are jobless and homeless.
"I've applied for at least a dozen [rentals] and been knocked back by them all," he said.
"I was even looking for rentals, in Culcairn, Henty and Albury and I found the same sort of thing. The number of rentals far outweighs the number of people applying for them."
The Department of Communities and Justice provided them with emergency accommodation at a motel in Wagga, paying for two nights last week.
However, the couple only had enough money left to stay at the motel for a matter of days.
"Either I dig into what money I've got left in my pocket to stay here, or myself and my partner will literally be homeless," Mr Stephenson said.
"It's really disheartening, I go to work, like a lot of people I pay my taxes to help those that are vulnerable and really need it. At the end of the day I'm now in a position where I'm vulnerable and need help.
"But it seems my tax dollars can't help me."
The couple are on the waitlist for social housing, which currently has a wait timesof between two and five years.
Bronnie Pieper, 23, and her partner are in a similar situation.
Ms Pieper spoke with The Daily Advertiser after experiencing homelessness, at the age of 21, in October 2020.
More recently she has been staying with family, but like Mr Stephenson, she has found herself without a home and is now couch surfing week to week.
Ms Pieper and her partner are in a vexed position, she said, and they don't have full-time work so can't prove to real estate agents that they are good candidates for a home.
"Even if we do get a job, we don't have a home to go to ... and we can't apply for any houses now because they want steady income," she said.
"We've literally got nowhere to go, other than a tent."
Head of property management at Fitzpatricks Wagga, Sonia Greentree has been in Wagga since 2014 and has never seen it this bad before.
"There's simply not much available to lease," Ms Greentree said.
In comparison, she said only three to four years ago there were many more rental houses on the market.
"Landlords would have properties there sitting vacant waiting for people to apply," Ms Greentree said.
"They were more likely to give people a chance.
"So if there was someone who had paid their rent late a couple of times or didn't have a rental history, landlords were more likely to give those people a go.
"Because they would either lease to those people or the property would remain empty."
In contrast, Ms Greentree said Fitzpatricks receives multiple applications for each property that goes up on the market.
"This means owners can pick and choose who they want," she said.
"They are always going to approve that person over someone who hasn't rented before or someone who has had financial difficulty."
Ms Greentree said this was particularly hard on first-time renters.
"It's very hard on them," she said.
"I've even seen people offer more money to try and make their application look more attractive because the competition is just so harsh at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.