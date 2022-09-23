New move as Rose signs on as Kangaroos captain-coach

Five days after starring for Gundagai in the Group Nine grand final, Nathan Rose has been announced as the incoming Kangaroos captain-coach.
Rose won his second John Hill Medal, after being named best in the 34-4 win over Young on Sunday, to cap off a big season after making the move to the Tigers.
After a year of travelling from Wagga to play with the club, Rose will stick closer to home.
However the 27-year-old won't return to Southcity, who he was captain-coach of in 2020 and 2021, and was part of four straight grand final appearances with the Bulls before that.
Instead he will link with their crosstown rivals.
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst is thrilled to have the star five-eighth on his way to the club after James Smart indicated he was looking to fulfill just a playing role in 2023.
"It's fantastic," Hurst said.
"The club is very excited about the level of professionalism and football ability that Nathan brings.
"He just dominated (that grand final)."
READ MORE
Rose spoke about enjoying the freedom of not being coach after Gundagai's grand final win on Sunday however he will become the sixth person to coach Kangaroos in the past six seasons.
However with Smart remaining at the club, and Rose signing on for two years, Hurst does not believe it is an issue.
"We understand we've had multiple coaches over multiple years but with Nathan signing a two-year contract it will give the club a bit of stability moving forward," he said.
"Smart is staying and having that continuity with the playing group will only serve the club for next season and beyond."
Kangaroos played finals for the first time in five years in 2022 with Rose announced as the new captain-coach at the club's presentation night on Friday where Ray Warren was the special guest.
He was set to line up for Group Nine on Sunday but was one of the 14 withdrawals from the initial 23-strong side Aaron Gorrell named a month ago.
Instead Gorrell is looking to give plenty of young talent their opportunity in the return to open age football for the Kelly Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.