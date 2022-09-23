The Daily Advertiser

New move as Rose signs on as Kangaroos captain-coach

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 23 2022 - 11:00am
Fresh of winning a second John Hill Medal after being named best in Gundagai's grand final win, Nathan Rose has been announced as Kangaroos captain-coach.

Five days after starring for Gundagai in the Group Nine grand final, Nathan Rose has been announced as the incoming Kangaroos captain-coach.

