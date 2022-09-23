The Daily Advertiser

Wagga motels 'flat out' in the lead up to, and during the school holidays

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comfort Inn Heritage motel manager Vivek Patel welcomes tourist boom ahead of school holidays. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga motelier Vivek Patel says events are keeping the rooms at the Comfort Inn Heritage motel almost booked out for the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.