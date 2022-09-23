Wagga motelier Vivek Patel says events are keeping the rooms at the Comfort Inn Heritage motel almost booked out for the school holidays.
Last weekend, and throughout the week, rooms at the hotel were fully booked, which Mr Patel credits the Henty Machinery Field Days for, and it is looking like that will also be the case for the next two weeks for the school break.
Mr Patel said there were some rooms still available at the motel this weekend and for the next two weeks, but spots were filling quickly.
"We are almost full for the weekend and every other day for the school holidays," he said on Friday.
"We've been getting bookings because we are next to the hospital as well, and last week we were fully booked out because of the Henty Field Days."
Mr Patel said the last weekend of the holidays, October 1-2, is already fully booked due to Gears and Beers and the Wagga Flow Festival being on. October 3 is the Labour Day public holiday in NSW.
While the end-of-year school holidays often result in the city's motels being fully booked out, Mr Patel said it hasn't been as common for motels to have no vacancies during other holiday periods.
"We're busy during the Christmas holidays, but during these holidays we aren't normally this busy," he said.
"There's too many events, that's why we're busy."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Patel said it wasn't a bad thing there were more tourists around, as the more people who visited Wagga, the greater the economic benefit for local businesses.
"After COVID-19, it's very good news for every business," he said.
Wagga's Australian Homestead motel has also been very busy, according to receptionist Joanne Lauder.
"We have been flat out. The phone has been ringing non-stop," Mrs Lauder said.
"We're booked out for all the weekend and throughout the week and we are half way booked out for the following week."
Mrs Lauder said they have had a lot of demand as they offer pet-friendly rooms, but recent events have amplified that. "There's quite a lot happening," she said.
"We've had three tour buses of people pull up to stay in the last few days and we've also had some grandparents staying with us as year 12 wraps up for the year.
"We were also fully booked out last weekend and throughout the week for the Henty Field Days.
"It's good to see things have pretty much returned to normal and it's picking back up across the town."
Mrs Lauder said when motels in Wagga filled up, people turned to neighbouring towns for accommodation, which caused a domino effect that was good for local businesses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.