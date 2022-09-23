The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park junior Harvey Thomas has been given a late call up and will play in a curtain raiser to Saturday's AFL grand final between Geelong and Sydney

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 23 2022 - 3:00am
Turvey Park junior Harvey Thomas will play on the MCG on grand final day after being selected to play in the 2022 AFL Futures match. Picture by Getty Images

Turvey Park junior Harvey Thomas will get to fulfil what all young footballers dream of on Saturday when he runs out to play on the MCG on grand final day.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

