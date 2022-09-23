Turvey Park junior Harvey Thomas will get to fulfil what all young footballers dream of on Saturday when he runs out to play on the MCG on grand final day.
Thomas earned a late call up to the squad for the AFL Futures match, with him set to face off against the best under-17 talent across the country in a curtain raiser to the AFL grand final between Geelong and Sydney.
In an added bonus for Thomas, he is a loyal Cats fan and is looking forward to playing on Saturday before hopefully watching Geelong win their first premiership since 2011.
"Yes I'm very excited," Thomas said.
"I think that it added to it that I only found out later.
"I got a ring in the morning that I was going to play, so it was a good way to start the day."
Thomas moved down to boarding school in Melbourne last year and has been playing school footy for Caulfield Grammar while also a part of the Oakleigh Chargers squad alongside fellow Bulldogs junior Angus Curry.
In addition to his two NAB League appearances for the Chargers, Thomas also played the opening four games of the season for the Giants Academy alongside fellow Riverina products Harry Rowston (Griffith), Luke Lawrence (Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes), Luke Fellows (Turvey Park), Nick Madden (Osborne) and Taine Moraschi (Griffith).
After a couple of interrupted seasons, Thomas has enjoyed being able to have a consistent run of football this year.
"I've loved it," he said.
"Not being able to play heaps the last couple of years because of Covid, it was good to get a good run of it this year and play a good few months of footy in a row.
"The school footy has been a lot of fun too, if you are enjoying your footy I think that helps you play better."
Harvey's parents were able to secure tickets to watch him play with his mother Jo saying it was exciting for the whole family.
"He's very pumped about being given the opportunity," she said.
"We were actually down there last weekend and watched a final and to think that he was going to be playing out there the following week was pretty amazing.
"So it's pretty exciting."
Kicking off at 9:30am on Saturday, Thomas is just looking forward to soaking in the experience and making the most of his opportunity.
"Not many people can say they have played on the MCG," he said.
"So it will be pretty surreal to do that, then to top it off to watch the game afterwards will be good."
Forty-eight players will take to the field with the two teams named after retired AFL legends Bachar Houli and Marc Murphy.
The match will be live streamed at AFL.com.au.
