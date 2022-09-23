The Daily Advertiser

Grace Tame to give keynote address at Women in Business Wagga event next month

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated September 23 2022 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Tame is the keynote speaker at the next Women in Business Wagga event. Picture supplied

Author and advocate Grace Tame has been announced as the keynote speaker at a Wagga event next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.