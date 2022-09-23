Author and advocate Grace Tame has been announced as the keynote speaker at a Wagga event next month.
The 2021 Australian of the Year will be the keynote speaker at the annual Women in Business Wagga dinner in October and tickets are selling fast.
Former Women in Business Wagga president Jennifer Galloway said the committee was excited to welcome Ms Tame to Wagga and hear her story in her own words.
"We talked about the values we have as a committee like empowering women, celebrating women, encouraging people to stand up for something," she said.
"We've already sold 160 tickets, so chances are we're going to sell this one out."
Ms Tame is the latest in a long line of significant speakers hosted by Women in Business.
Family violence survivor and advocate Rosie Batty, pro surfer Layne Beachley, journalists Leigh Sales and Annabel Crabb have all been to Wagga to address the organistations' members and the wider community.
"It's a bit of a mix for us, it's people that start conversations and people we know who will be well received by the community, not just our members," Ms Galloway said.
Women in Business president Fiona Piltz said Ms Tame's courage and devotion to speaking up for child sexual abuse survivors was part of why she is inspirational.
"Hearing her story really resonates with people because it is a story we should be sharing, and we should not be silenced," she said.
"She's just really inspirational in terms of her ability to connect with people at all levels and all ages."
'An Evening with Grace Tame' begins at 6pm on Friday, October 14, at the Range Function Centre.
Tickets are still available, and cost $70 for Women in Business members, and $90 for non-members.
Prices include canapes and a drink on arrival.
