The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Families flock to Wagga Botanic Gardens for Spring Jam 2022

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 24 2022 - 9:10am, first published September 22 2022 - 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of people showed up to a very successful 2022 Wagga Spring Jam festival on Saturday at the Botanic Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.