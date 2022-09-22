Thousands of people showed up to a very successful 2022 Wagga Spring Jam festival on Saturday at the Botanic Gardens.
It was the comeback Wagga City Council had been wishing for after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
Fears potential rain might ruin the event was also diminished on the day when the weather held up, another big relief for organisers who had been adamant the event would be a big success.
From rock-climbing and dancing to flower making, music lessons and an obstacle course those who attended the event were in for a treat with the festival's variety of activities and entertainment.
Spring Jam will make a return in Wagga next year around the same time.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
