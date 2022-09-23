Gearing up for cycling fun Advertising Feature

Gears and Beers is back for a second time for 2022.

Just seven months after the March event, volunteers and committee members are doing it all again to return the event to its original October long weekend date.

Thousands of cyclists are expected to descend on Wagga with registrations from riders in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and many towns in-between.

"They spend money on accommodation, food, drink and retail shopping as well as experiencing the culture and lifestyle on offer in our community," Phillip said.

There are currently 1500 entries with registrations still open and more expected to sign up before the event on October 1 and 2.

Gears and Beers Festival organising committee chair Phillip McIntosh is encouraging locals to get involved, especially families.

"I encourage mums and dads to come ride the smaller events with the children as they are the future of our event," Phillip said.

Events include 10, 30, and 115-kilometre rides with the Dirty 130 and the Filthy 50 the most popular and unique.

"As the names suggest both are on gravel," Phillip said.

"The opportunity to ride the gravel lanes north of Wagga at this time of year when the country looks so spectacular is the main attraction. It's a great fun day for everyone."

Bringing an event of this calibre together is no small feat. The organising committee meets weekly for three months leading into the event while administration is happening all year.

The Rotary Club of Wollundry Wagga Wagga relies heavily on support from other Rotary clubs in Wagga Wagga, Wagga Wagga City Council, Coolamon Shire Council and NSW Police.

"The Rotary Club of Coolamon plays a huge role looking after the northern sections of the rides including feeding the multitude of riders passing through Coolamon ," Phillip said.

"The event draws on more than 150 volunteers to run."