Local Christian church leaders joined Thursday afternoon in a show of ecumenical solidarity to remember Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of local Anglican and Catholic churches gathered at St John's Anglican Church for the national day of mourning public holiday.
Wagga Catholic Diocese Bishop Mark Edwards said the afternoon was both "respectful" and "affectionate".
"It was wonderful," Bishop Edwards said.
"I think it's rare that we do things together but it made sense to me because she was the Queen of Australia."
The local bishop said he hoped the service helped provide a sense of reality around the monarch's passing to those in attendance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"For the people who were there it was really important to honour Queen Elizabath - and we did that," he said.
"And now we can get on with our lives."
Bishop Edwards noted that the Anglican and Catholic churches were just across the road from each other.
"Sometimes the fact that it's not your church is a bit of a barrier," he said.
"So, I'm very grateful to the people who were able to step over that barrier, come along and be a part of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.