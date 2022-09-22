The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Catholic and Anglican churches unite for Queen Elizabeth service

Tim Piccione
Tim Piccione
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 9:30am
Local Christian church leaders joined Thursday afternoon in a show of ecumenical solidarity to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

