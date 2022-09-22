Junee Jaguars are feeling excited ahead of their first Leonard Cup grand final since 2017 with them set to face Hanwood in Sunday's decider at Equex.
Brandy Nicholson is one of a few Jaguars who will be playing in her first Football Wagga grand final and she is looking forward to the contest ahead.
"Yes, it's very exciting," Nicholson said.
"We are all pretty excited and we just want to enjoy the week, take it all in and hopefully have a good hit-out."
The Jaguars have been competitive for the last couple of years, with them sitting third before last years season was abandoned due to Covid.
Despite that, Nicholson admitted that they were a few players short at the start of the year.
"We actually started out with only nine players at the start of the season," she said.
"So we are pretty lucky to have come this far.
"We were lucky to have a few (Wagga) Wanderers players fill in for a few games during the season, but we've done pretty well with our core group.
"So those Wanderers players are just a little bonus on the side, but it's a pretty good team that we have."
Although not getting too ahead of themselves, Nicholson said that winning the premiership on Sunday would mean quite a lot for a few long serving members of the Jaguars.
"It would mean a lot to all of the Jaggies girls," she said.
"Because our coach Craig Duncan and captain Abbey Duncan have been involved in the club for about 20 years and have never won a premiership.
"So I know a lot of the girls would be doing it for them especially."
The Jaguars head to the grand final following a week off after defeating Hanwood 5-3 in the semi-finals.
The win was a major upset, with Hanwood defeating the Jaguars in their two regular season matches in round six (8-1) and round 14 (3-2).
Nicholson believes that her side can take a lot of confidence out of that performance, and that they will look to replicate that on Sunday.
"The team definitely grew a lot after that game," she said.
"We had a few losses earlier in the season, but we have just changed a few things with our game and there has been a lot of support from the coaches as well.
"We've just had a really good team culture during the games and we were lucky to get over the line in extra time in that game.
"I think we rattled them a bit too in the end and we are confident and we will back in each others ability."
While still only young, Nicholson has realised how important having a good culture is to team success and believed the close-knit Jaguars will have an advantage come Sunday.
"Throughout my career I've realised that it's one of the most important things that you can have in a team," she said.
"That connection can get you over the line at the end of the day.
"I'm pretty lucky to be in a team with good girls and I just love playing for all of them and doing it for them."
While careful not to give away too many secrets ahead of Sunday's game, Nicholson said the key to victory was just backing in their game plan which has been successful all year.
"We will just stick to what we have been doing," she said.
"Just take on the coaches advice as it's their call at the end of the day.
"We will just play for each other and we know what we do well.
"We will just back what we have done in previous games and hopefully it can get us across the line."
