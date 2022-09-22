The Daily Advertiser

Junee Jaguars' Brandy Nicholson is looking forward to her side's Leonard Cup grand final clash against Hanwood

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 22 2022 - 11:30am
Junee's Brandy Nicholson is looking forward to the challenge of facing Hanwood in Sunday's Leonard Cup grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley

Junee Jaguars are feeling excited ahead of their first Leonard Cup grand final since 2017 with them set to face Hanwood in Sunday's decider at Equex.

