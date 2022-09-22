LAKE Albert will hope to soften the blow of their Pascoe Cup finals exit with some lower grade silverware this weekend.
The Sharks went down in a drama-charged finish to last Sunday's Pascoe Cup preliminary final against Leeton United but remain in the hunt for premiership glory in both men's second (Gardiner Shield) and third grade (Blake Trophy) competitions.
Lake Albert will take on Hanwood in both grand finals with the second grade decider being a repeat of the previous two grand finals.
Lake Albert co-coach Chris Ayton believes the Sharks are a genuine chance on the back of a 3-2 win in the major semi-final.
"I'd like to think so. The last grand final we played, they beat us. The one before that, we beat them. It is kind of a 50-50 when we play them," Ayton said.
"Their results against us this year would probably make them favourites. We had a draw and then they beat us in the second round. Then we beat them in the final 3-2. It's been close ever since they came over to our competition in reserve grade.
"I'd like to think we've got the better of them over the years, especially in the back end of this year, it took us a while to get our best team out there and the team we're going to put out there on the weekend is our strongest reserve grade squad we can put out.
"I'm confident barring injuries during the game, with the squad we've got out there I'd like to think we'll get it done."
Among Lake Albert's key players in second grade are Fawaz Baqi, who successfully qualified for finals, along with Duncan Brodie, Mitch Tinnock and Kyle Harrison.
"The core of that side has been together for three or four years. It's a strong unit across the park," he said.
"We've got a lot of good young fellas in there who have been putting their mark on games. We've got a good mix of youth and experience and I think that's why we've been so successful in the reserve grade comp the last four years is because of those kids coming through."
The third grade decider will be the last grand final of Saturday's play, with Lake Albert progressing straight to the decider courtesy of an extra-time win over Hanwood.
Among the players Lake Albert will look to for big games are youngsters Josh Everingham and Naser Smoqy, along with the experienced Mat Hof, Stephen Edwards, Dean Scupin and Faraz Baqi, while they will keep a close eye on Hanwood's Michael Cimador.
"They're two fairly evenly matched teams there, it will be whoever turns up on the day, whoever is hungriest," Ayton predicted.
"I'm hoping we come out with two trophies, especially after first grade not making it. It would be great for the club and be better for Mad Monday having a couple of trophies."
