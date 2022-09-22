The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert will take on Hanwood in both the second and third grade men's grand finals

MM
By Matt Malone
September 22 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert will look to Fawaz Baqi for a big game in the Gardiner Shield grand final on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

LAKE Albert will hope to soften the blow of their Pascoe Cup finals exit with some lower grade silverware this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.