Wagga mum Meagan Dean describes says she's a massive fan of early intervention for speech disability.
When she noticed her eldest son, Hank, was late to begin talking, she attended weekly speech therapy sessions at the Wagga Health Hub.
Now, she's doing the same with her youngest, Tommy.
"I noticed at about 18 months [Tommy] was pointing at everything and trying to communicate, but not with language," Ms Dean said.
"Which was completely different from my two middle ones, who were talking from the time they were born."
The latest figures show just 38 per cent of Australians with communication disability have a job, something that was highlighted last month for Speech Pathology Week.
It's in stark contrast to the amount of people who experience a speech difficulty when they're young.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga Speech Pathologist Melinda Hewitt said close to two thirds of all children experience a speech or language difficulty.
She said while not many people know about early intervention programs, they're able correct the child's speech issue before it begins to affect their learning.
"We do a lot of group work because for kids they learn so much more from their peers," she said.
"And we're teaching the parents how to do what we call 'language stimulation' so that we're getting the kids to talk a little."
Ms Hewitt said with more people noticing the signs of communication early, there are less children who are disadvantaged by the time they get to school.
"The more we can increase awareness in the community to get those referrals in, the better the outcomes for our kids," she said.
"Early intervention is the absolute best. If we can get them sorted before they're three or four and going to school, educational outcomes are so much better."
For Tommy, Ms Dean said the services are "invaluable".
"[The specialists] all talk to one another, so we can address one issue and if something else comes up, you can address that as well," she said.
Ms Hewitt said parents can always self-refer their child to the Wagga Health Hub if they notice signs they're struggling with communication.
Speech pathology services are available across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, and referrals can be made through the Community Care Intake Service on 1800 654 324.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.