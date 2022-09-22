Group 20 will be hoping they are able to do something they haven't managed much in recent memory and bring home the Kelly Cup.
The recent meetings between Group 20 and rivals Group Nine have favoured the former, but with a team that features a number of premiership players, coach Hayden Philp is happy with the team he has been able to assemble at short notice.
"There have been a few that said they couldn't play just with injuries or other commitments," he said.
"There has probably also been a lack of organisation, we sort of had two weeks notice to get a team together, but it is what it is.
"The team that we have got is pretty strong, and there are some young guys in there as well, which will give them a good opportunity to play some high-level footy."
There is a good representation in the side with seven of the nine clubs represented, which was a goal of Philp when assembling the side.
"That was sort of our idea just to give everyone a fair crack," he said.
"Everyone has the opportunity and equal potential at every club."
Philp is no stranger to the Group Nine competition, having played with Temora before signing with Leeton and knows the brand of football they like to play.
"They like the quick style of footy. I used to play over there, so I know what that's like," he said.
The Group 20 coach feels that the speed shouldn't be too much of a concern given that almost all of the players selected are coming off the back of finals football.
"It will just come down to the amount of effort that you put in at the end of the day, there is no real talent difference between any group," he said.
"The speed might be a bit different, but in saying that, when you play the better games like in finals or grand final, the speed increases anyway and the majority of the blokes in the side have just played finals, so they will be ready for that."
The forward pack will be a real point of strength for the Group 20 side, with Rhys Wilesmith, Veti Mataa and Semi Tafili all big bodies who know how to make an impact. It will be a full day of action at EW Moore Oval on Sunday, starting with the under 15s at 10am.
Group 20 side
Kirtis Fisher, Hayden Philp, George Broome, Rhys Wilesmith, Shanon Bradbrook (Leeton), Jonathan Sila, Joe Peato, Adam McCann, (DPC), Stephen Broome, Gospel Toru, Veti Mataa, Mosese Naliva, Semi Tafili (Black and Whites), Braiden Jones, Jasper Louden, Dylan McCartney (West Wyalong), De'Andre Williams (Waratahs), Chris Latu (Yenda), Elwyn Ravu (Yanco-Wamoon).
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
