Pages provide a look at the region's recent history

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga woman, Phyllis de Jersey will be one of just 10 people in the state to receive a prestigious Premier's award next month, recognising her service to the Wagga and District Historical Society and several other community organisations.
Kooringal Public school student Patricia Car was one of eight entries chosen from a field of 30,000 entries in the Telstra Australia Day Phonecard design awards.
The Statewide Firearms Buy Back Program collected more than 122,000 firearms, with Wagga collecting 2533 the highest number collected by any individual centre.
The state government has committed $81,000 for the planning and implementation of bikeways.
A Lake Albert paddock was littered with 50 sheep carcasses after a savage killing spree by two pet dogs.
Council is seeking expressions of interest from local writers for an updated book of Wagga's history in time for the 150th anniversary of the city in late 1999.
Wagga has a new mayor, following Cr John Harding's win by one vote over Cr Peter Dale, mayor for the past two years. Cr Kay Hull retained the deputy mayor's position, defeating Cr Kevin Wales.
Wagga businessman and sporting identity, Brian Lawrence was re-elected Wagga Leagues club president.
Rod Kendall, 17, was one of more than 60 flyers attending the annual NSW versus Victoria Radio controlled model plane contest held at Wagga.
The NSW government has accepted a tender for $270,318 from Siebels Bros. Pty Ltd, Wagga for the construction of the new Sturt Public School at Kooringal North.
Mayor of Wagga, Alderman Morris Gissing, pitched the first ball of the new Wagga softball season at French's field.
Peter Condon and members of the Wagga Motorcycle Club will attempt to break the world record for long jump at this year's Wagga Show.
More than 200 people, including Trisha Russell and Karen Kennedy, knocked on thousands of Wagga doors, collecting donations for the annual "Freedom From Hunger Campaign", which is expected to have raised in the vicinity of $3000.
Reverend Owen Dowling, rector of the Anglican parish. South Wagga is pictured at a farewell dinner prior to his departure for Canberra, where he will take up a position as rector in charge of St. John's, Canberra.
Gissing's Photo Dept, on top of the hill if Fitzmaurice Street are advertising that now everyone can afford sound movies.
The 3rd Annual Wagga Folk Festival is being held at Gregadoo Hall and the Wagga Civic Theatre.
Comedian, Johnny Garfield plus Scattered Aces are playing in two big shows at the Leagues Club this week.
