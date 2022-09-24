The Daily Advertiser

Pages provide a look at the region's recent history

September 24 2022 - 3:30am
Polish national dance at a folk festival held at the Uranquinty Migrant Camp. Lu Karas is the dance on the second left. Picture supplied from Sherry Morris Collection

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

