The Daily Advertiser

Wagga man takes out top Aussie machine award as Henty Field Days wrap up

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:10am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Daniel Draper won the prize for best new Australian designed and built machine for his innovative new ezy feeder. Photo courtesy Henty Machinery Field Days.

A Wagga man has taken out the top award for best new Australian machine for his innovative new multi-purpose feeder at the Henty Field Days this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.