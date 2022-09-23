A Wagga man has taken out the top award for best new Australian machine for his innovative new multi-purpose feeder at the Henty Field Days this week.
Steele Steel director Daniel Draper was blown away to receive the coveted Greater Hume Council Award for his 70-bag dual auger multi-purpose ezy feeder.
"I'm overwhelmed and wasn't expecting it," Mr Draper said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said the Ezy Feeder was originally launched in 2004 and evolved into the 2022 winning model described as a "hamburger with the lot".
"When you come up with a new idea and it serves many purposes, people start looking your way," Mr Draper said.
"A lot of the time when people order bins from us, they will initially just get it with the one size auger, then come back and ask for the extended one.
"So, I've introduced a dual auger with a twin-pivot system at its base so people can lift up whichever one they choose to use."
Mr Draper said the entire machine was constructed in-house at West Wyalong.
"I feel very privileged to win this award and will be a benchmark for us. Everyone is under the pump with builds but the patience and understanding of the farmers supporting their local businesses is great," he said.
Mr Draper purchased the West Wyalong-based business at the Henty Machinery Field Days in 2018 and was mentored through the event by the company's previous owners.
Born and raised in Wagga, he is a fabricator by trade and worked in off-shore mining for 14 years before founding Daniel's Fabrication back home, producing trailers and lick feeders.
Funded by the Greater Hume Council, the award was named by a panel of independent judges and recognises the best new Australian designed and built agricultural machine.
Meanwhile, the Henty Machine of the Year award has gone to Canadian manufacturer MacDon for the FD2 Flex Draper.
Judge Warren Scheetz said quality and practicality of the engineering used in the Canadian-designed harvester front impressed the judges despite an "extremely even contest" of 22 entrants.
MacDon Australia CEO David Rudolph explained what makes the draper unique and said it's designed to work even on "rocky and muddy country" with four springs that carry the four-tonne machine.
"Ninety-seven per cent of the weight is on the springs and not the ground, so when it runs into something it just glides over rather than bulldoze through it," he said.
Mr Rudolph said the machine is particularly unique because it's entirely mechanical, whereas many competitors produce electric components.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.