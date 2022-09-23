The head of Australia's largest state farming organisation has used his visit to the Riverina to criticise the rise in renewable energy projects being built on farmland.
While addressing the crowd at the Henty Field Days, NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin promised to protect productive agricultural land from "big city shovels".
"Our productive agricultural land is one of our most precious resources ... it is the economic dynamo that drives our communities," he said.
"Before some developer goes cruising out to the country to find a spot for a solar installation, they need to know they will need the support of the community and a very strong business case before building on productive land will be allowed,"
Farmland around Wagga has become a magnet for multimillion-dollar solar farms in recent years, with at least six projects either in operation, under construction or being planned.
Many of the developments have drawn the ire of nearby farmers, who consider them to be a waste of "prime agricultural land" with negative ecological and visual impacts.
These criticisms sparked the launch of the Riverina Sustainable Food Alliance in March - a group of farmers from across the region who oppose the continued development of "solar factories".
Bison Energy is currently looking to build a $6.5 million solar farm at Uranquinty and head of development Brendan Murphy agreed prime cropping land should not be developed on.
However, he said the term 'prime agricultural land' was sometimes used by critics to describe land which has classified as low or medium quality by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
"It all depends on the use of the land, like for example if it's cropping land it would take away from that prime use, but solar farms don't take away from any sheep grazing," he said.
Mr Murphy said the solar farms also bring "huge growth" in terms of employment and trades, which can result in a series of positive flow on effects for small, rural communities.
"You can have one farmer managing one farm, but when you've got a renewable energy project ... it's going to bring a huge diversification of different trades into that area and create new jobs," he said.
During his speech, Mr Martin said he has been lobbying industry bodies, government agencies, policy makers and politicians to recognise the importance of agricultural land.
"In short, we've been telling them that farms equal food for families," he said.
"This advocacy work so many of us in agriculture need to be doing, reminding people their daily bread is the result of hard work on good soil with just the right amount of water and sunlight."
According to the Gunnedah wheat farmer, regional areas are being targeted by the renewable energy companies due to the price of land.
"When they're wanting to build solar installations or put up wind turbines, they're looking at the price of land in Sydney and thinking it's astronomical, but out here it's relatively cheap," Mr Martin said.
"They're looking at all these big, wide fields and thinking 'well surely we could take a bit of that canola out and put some solar panels in'."
Mr Murphy said one of the key priorities for solar companies like Bison Energy was finding available land which is also near towns or rural cities.
