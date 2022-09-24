While one can endlessly debate if Wagga is an AFL or NRL city, Saturday afternoon is all about Aussie rules and a strong local contingent will be cheering on its beloved Sydney Swans from afar.
Whichever side of the 'Barassi Line' these Wagga locals fall on, they'll be planted squarely in front of their televisions for the AFL grand final 2.30pm, donning their best red and white gear.
Organisers of a Wagga-based Sydney Swans supporter group Trish Baker and Coral Harris are two of the region's biggest Bloods fans.
"I'm hoping Swans and tipping Swans and we're right behind them," Mrs Baker said.
"I know the Swannies - when they're playing their best they're really, really hard to beat."
"Win or lose, we just enjoyed the night - it was fabulous," Mrs Baker said of witnessing the milestone goal in March.
"I really believe that they've got the heart, they've got the legs, they've got the young people who are coming up."
After having such a good time watching last week's tight preliminary final against the Pies from home, Mrs Baker decided to watch the season's final game from Wagga rather than try and score tickets.
"We loved it and we nearly died a thousand deaths in that last minute," she said.
"I think there were nearly ambulances called to our house."
The local group, which was started more than two decades ago, also organises end of season lunches and special events like Q&A's.
Fellow Swans tragic Coral Harris also felt cautiously optimistic for Saturday's game.
"If they're really on, I think they can win," Mrs Harris said.
"We've got the talent, so I'll keep my fingers crossed."
The Wagga local also said she'd love to see Swans key forward and legend of the game Buddy Franklin finally win a flag with Sydney.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
