Sydney Swans fans ready to cheer their grand final team from Wagga

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
September 24 2022 - 1:00am
Wagga Swans supporters (left) Bev Pellow, Coral Harris, Trish Baker, Margaret McDonald, Ted Baker, Ray Pellow, Ron Castle will be cheering on their beloved Bloods in the grand final. Picture by Les Smith

While one can endlessly debate if Wagga is an AFL or NRL city, Saturday afternoon is all about Aussie rules and a strong local contingent will be cheering on its beloved Sydney Swans from afar.

