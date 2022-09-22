A Riverina community gathered to commemorate the Queen's death today as part of the national day of mourning.
Junee residents observed a minute's silence at the cenotaph at 11am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and the national anthem.
Organised by the Junee RSL sub-branch, president Greg Zakharoff said he was proud to see the amount of people who were attended to pay their respects.
"People can now recognise that we come to the cenotaph when something happens nationally and we can celebrate it as a community," he said.
"We might have only had 50 people here, but that's 50 people who will remember this day."
Queen Elizabeth II was the commander-in-chief of the Australian Defence Force and Mr Zakharoff said it was important for the RSL sub-branch to acknowledge her contribution.
"It's part of our heritage... she was the Queen of Australia," he said.
Junee Shire Council mayor Neil Smith said it was an opportunity to pay homage to "an outstanding leader".
"She was really well connected with people and had such a worldly view of things," he said.
"Those who have been around for a while really do understand what she's brought to the world."
On the throne for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch.
She was laid to rest in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday after her death on September 8.
A day of mourning was observed across Australia yesterday.
