The Daily Advertiser

Junee residents come together at cenotaph in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junee Shire Council mayor Neil Smith with bugler Shane Logan during yesterday's special ceremony to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's death. Picture by Les Smith

A Riverina community gathered to commemorate the Queen's death today as part of the national day of mourning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.