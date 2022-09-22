HANWOOD coach Jason Bertacco says his team plan to keep it strictly business in Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final rather than let the emotion of their rivalry with Leeton United rise to the surface.
The two clubs' fierce rivalry added a new chapter this season when their first meeting of the year was abandoned after 30 minutes due to a broken leg sustained by Hanwood's Anthony Agresta and a number of incidents in the aftermath.
The sequel between the two teams, moved to neutral ground in Wagga, in the final round was a fiery affair with words still being exchanged well after the final whistle in the 1-1 draw.
Hanwood have not lost a game in two seasons and Bertacco's message to his playing group ahead of Sunday is to not get drawn into the rivalry.
"We're trying our hardest not to. We know from when we played them a couple of weeks ago they were extremely verbal," Bertacco said.
"We got caught up in that last time, it was good to see what kind of punches they were going to throw at us and now we know exactly how they're going to come at us from a verbal and physical aspect, we have to be smart enough not to get caught up in that and play our style of game.
"People don't like us to play our style of game because, one, it's good to watch and, two, it's hard to go with so we've got to be smart enough to get down and play our game and hopefully the rest takes care of itself.
"I've said before, it doesn't really matter who you're playing against on grand final day. The motivation is there, there's a prize at the end of the tunnel, it doesn't really matter who gets put on that other side of the field, there's one objective that we have and that's what we want."
MORE SPORT NEWS
After such an outstanding two seasons without a premiership at this stage to show for it, Bertacco hopes his group get reward for effort on Sunday.
"You'd like to hope so but being this time of year, nothing's ever handed out easily," he said.
" You're playing against the best teams at this time of year so it's that mental battle to push through the pain barrier on days like this and reap the rewards that all the effort you've put in since February-March.
"That's what it all comes down to. You've been working hard for a long time to get to this day so you need to think back to those days and go I can push through this pain barrier and go a bit further."
Bertacco said the Hanwood camp was full of excitement this week as they look to reclaim the Pascoe Cup from Leeton.
"Everyone's pretty excited, we can't wait. We've obviously been working towards this. It's just excitement, we just cant wait for the day to come about really," he said.
"It's good this being the first full year after COVID. I think everyone is happy to get through a first full season, obviously everything the last few seasons has been disjointed and hard, not even just football wise but life wise, to get that normality back, I think all sports would be happy to get a grand final day back.
"It adds that bit more excitement knowing that we've played a full season, not a quarter of a season or half a season then play the final, you've played an actual full season and you get to have that special occasion of a grand final day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.