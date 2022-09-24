Bringing the magic of Edward the Emu to the Wagga theatre stage

The time has come for the emus to tell the story their way.
Monkey Baa Theatre Company is bringing two of our favourite children books to life on stage. The Edward the Emu and Edwina the Emu picture books, by Sheena Knowles, are loved by children and adults alike. And families will be lining up to see the them when they appear together on the Civic Theatre stage this October.
More than an adaptation, this is a unique imagining of two beloved picture books, combining the plights of both emus, Edwina and Edward, in one heartfelt, clever and funny new tale.
Edward is bored with his lot. Being the only emu at the zoo has left him feeling glum and under the impression that the grass is greener in everyone else's enclosure.
Maybe being a seal, or a lion, or a snake might be a better option in life for a lonely bird?
Convinced that the other creatures are more popular, Edward breaks ranks and goes to find the fun and along the way, finds Edwina.
Written for the stage by Monkey Baa's artistic director Eva Di Cesare, we follow the emus as they hilariously navigate their own feathered existential crises, seeking to find their place in the world. Meanwhile, unaware of the birds' internal worlds, their human keepers are in hot pursuit to restore order to the zoo.
With exceptional, world-class puppets, an original score, amazing set and costume design and inventive storytelling, the emus' journey of hijinks and tenderness leads them to discover that the best thing you can be is you. This will be a show that the whole family will enjoy.
Di Cesare says: "With narrator Edwina at the helm, expect to be transported into the emus' world with Edwards antics, the ups and downs of the zoo and its colourful characters explored through a fusion of exquisite puppetry and music."
Thursday, October 20, 6-6.50pm
Tickets: $25. Groups 4+: $22.
Find out more about this show and see what else is coming up at www.civictheatre.com.au, or visit our friendly box office staff for recommendations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.