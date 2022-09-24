The Daily Advertiser

Classes available for teen animation program at Wagga library

By Peter Casey
September 24 2022 - 3:32am
Wagga Library's stop motion animation workshops, beginning Monday, September 26, are filling up quickly, but you can still book into this educational and entertaining school holiday program.

Local News

