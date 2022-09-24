Classes available for teen animation program at Wagga library

Wagga Library's stop motion animation workshops, beginning Monday, September 26, are filling up quickly, but you can still book into this educational and entertaining school holiday program.
Thanks to a NSW government Regional Development and Programs grant, these workshops for children aged 12-15 years are free, and teach participants how to make their own stop motion animation using Lego.
Run by local animator Alice Peacock, these classes are fully booked at the library and Mary Kidson Hall, but classes in Humula, Galore, Tolland and Uranquinty still have places available.
The workshop uses the iMotion app, and students are welcome to bring their own iPad with iMotion loaded on it, or to use one provided by the library.
A light snack will be provided. Full details at waggalibrary.com.au.
The library will host the launch of Stone Town, the captivating new rural crime drama from author Margaret Hickey, on Thursday, October 6 at 5.30pm.
Margaret's debut bestselling novel Cutters End established her as a new voice in Australian noir, adding to her impressive career as a playwright, academic and lecturer.
Stone Town begins with three teenagers stumbling upon a body in dense bushland. The victim is Aidan Sleeth, a controversial property developer, whose murder is soon overshadowed by a mystery consuming the nation: the disappearance of Detective Sergeant Natalie Whitsed.
Local policeman Mark Ariti is soon caught in a deadly game involving both cases, shattering his hopes for a quiet posting in his old home town.
This book launch begins with refreshments served from 5.30pm, and book chat beginning at 5.45pm.
Margaret's books will be available for purchase.
To book your free tickets, visit waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.