Recognise blind spots, and drive accordingly | Fuel for Thought

In driver training, we all remember about blind spots in our mirrors, and how we need to look over our shoulder before changing lanes.
This is excellent advice, but it pays to revisit the blind spot issue occasionally.
Blind spots vary between vehicles. Some are especially significant, like those of a turning truck where mirrors will only provide the driver a view of the side of his load or of the surrounding scenery and nothing of much use in the immediate vicinity. Other drivers must be aware of this and stay where they will be seen, and out of the way.
The blind spots of others are just as important to us as our own.
Always be aware of when you are likely to be in another driver's blind spot, especially if you moved into it quickly. Up close but in another lane is very likely in a blind spot.
Remember also that you are in complete control of where your car is. Reduce the likelihood of a threatening lane change by not cruising in someone's blind spot. Drop back to where you will be seen or quickly move through.
Adjusting mirrors when using a strange car or someone else has been driving is vital - before you take off. Blind spots will be bigger with poorly adjusted mirrors. They don't need to show you the side of your car, adjust for the tiniest bit of your car for reference. If your car has pillars that make a head turning check impossible, install a stick-on dome addition to the driver's mirror. It will solve the problem.
Your windscreen pillars, especially the near one, are a significant obstacle to good vision. Anything on a collision course with you will remain in the same place in your forward view. This means it can hide in your front pillar until it gets too big. By then it's quite close and a sudden problem, especially if your speed is high.
Approaching intersections or roundabouts, consciously look around the front pillar. Pedestrians and motorcycles can remain hidden until very close. Many modern cars have this problem. In an unfamiliar car this effect is often a surprise.
Another little-known blind spot is in your eyes. Google: "Retina blind spot". Imagine if your windscreen pillar blind spot combined with your retina blind spot. This can happen if you hold a fixed gaze when driving. Simply moving your view around will eliminate the retina blind spot as an issue.
Remember that the pillars in your car create blind spots, the nearer ones being the most significant.
Good awareness requires that you always know when a blind spot is occupied.
Driving is a full-time job.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.