The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

Recognise blind spots, and drive accordingly

By Bruce Harper
September 22 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recognise blind spots, and drive accordingly | Fuel for Thought

In driver training, we all remember about blind spots in our mirrors, and how we need to look over our shoulder before changing lanes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.