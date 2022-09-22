Wagga bowler Joel Jensen crouches down, bowl in hand, while his director stands in front of him and ever so slightly to his right.
He takes three slow, deliberate swings and rolls the bowl across the grass, grazing the director's toes.
Mr Jensen is one of Wagga's best bowlers and was staying loose ahead of the NSW Blind Bowls State Championships, which starts in Wagga for the first time today.
Blind bowls is the same as its sighted counterpart in nearly every way, the only difference being the players have a director who helps them gauge their shots.
Marcus Pim is Mr Jensen's director. He'll walk two metres in front and a precise 24 inches to the right of Mr Jensen, who'll then aim to bowl just inside Mr Pim's feet.
The pair then discuss and adjust accordingly for the next bowl. They've been bowling together for four years, as long as they've both been playing the sport.
Mr Jensen took up bowls after a chance encounter with a Kiwi coach at the RSL.
"Before then I didn't know anything about blind bowls," he said.
"He asked me if I was interested and that weekend we practised and it went from there."
Mr Pim and his wife had recently taken up the sport as well, and three of them decided to join forces.
"My wife and I had just started bowling, I could see Joel was enjoying himself, but needed a director, so we said 'show us how'. The three of us taught each other for the next six months," he said.
"It was a messy affair but we got there ... and we've become a pretty good team."
So good, in fact, that Mr Jensen hopes to make it to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.
Mr Jensen loves the game as it has given him a chance to compete in sport for the first time.
"Before this, I didn't know too much about blind sports," he said. "I like the community of people and socialisation with people."
Fellow competitor Jacqui Hudson has also been playing for four years, but wishes she'd found the sport sooner.
"Like Joel, I was always the last person to get picked at school," she said.
"Now all of a sudden we've got World Bowls next year which I've qualified for.
"It's a very inclusive sport."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
