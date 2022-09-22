Letters: We protect our beautiful city from detrimental Inland Rail

It's not up to ARTC - it is up to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The ARTC continues to state that the existing Main South Line is the preferred route endorsed by the (previous) Australian government (in 2006) ... there are no plans to consider an alternate route for this section of Inland Rail.
Yet, the Inland Rail Albury to Illabo package "What is happening?" (Project fact sheet in August 2022 documents) states the following: In February 2022, ARTC Inland Rail submitted the EIS to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to review before submission ... to provide assurance that enough clarity and rigour for the community and other stakeholders to understand the possible effects.
The DPE sought more detailed investigation on hydrology and traffic flows during the construction period be brought forward and included in the EIS to provide to stakeholders increased certainty about potential effects of the reference design. Once this work is completed the EIS will be on public exhibition for at least 28 days in mid-2022.
At this time the community can have their say and provide feedback directly to DPE which will make a final recommendation to approve, or refuse, the proposed project.
It is time for Wagga people of all ages, the Wagga City Council and elected state and federal representatives to make submissions to the NSW government to express our concerns about the detrimental and irreversible impact of this model on the city of Wagga - the largest inland city in regional NSW - to fight to protect the amenity and livability of this beautiful city for generations to come.
READ MORE LETTERS:
"Wagga council says the... Inland Rail project poses 'fundamental risks'" ("Inland Rail risk to city", September 19).
But apparently it is only "tonight" (September 19) that councillors will "discuss the council's response" to that project. I'm perplexed about how council can "say" something before they discuss the topic.
A "submission" is mentioned in the article so I'm guessing that staffers have come up with a report that is critical of "risks" inherent in the project and that the ruling class in the council room will discuss that document. But, as of Monday afternoon, "council" had said zip, nada, nothing.
I contacted council on September 10 with some written questions via their "Contact Us" website button:
"Has WWCC made any representation to the ARTC regarding the proposal to increase the frequency and size of rail freight traffic going through Wagga via the existing rail line? If so, has any such WWCC representation expressed approval, disapproval (or neither) of the ARTC plan? Is there a location on council's website recording information regarding council's position on these major changes to Wagga's rail traffic? Thank you for your time."
I had no response whatsoever, six working days later, despite the website's promise to respond to punters like me within five days. And they wonder why I call it the Baylis St. Bunker!
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.