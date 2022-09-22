Wagga patients could receive better care in hospital should the state opposition be elected, a nurses union representative says.
Labor announced they would scrap the current nursing roster model in favour of 'safe staffing levels', with 1200 additional nurses and midwives to be recruited within the first four years.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Wagga delegate Natalie Ellis said the policy would guarantee one nurse for three patients in some departments.
"The biggest thing we're thankful for is they're obviously listening," she said.
"All these people flood into [the emergency department], so if you have one nurse for three patients, you can actually care for the patient and get the things they need done."
The enforceable policy also promises one nurse for three patients in maternity and a ratio of one to one in resuscitation.
It will not count babies born in the patient count, Ms Ellis said.
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said the initial stages of the plan would cost $175 million.
"After more than a decade of the NSW Liberals and Nationals in government, our health system needs structural repair," he said.
"These changes will see more health staff retained, working in areas that need them the most and it means better outcomes for patients and the level of care they will receive in New South Wales."
This is the second health policy announcement the state opposition has made after promising increased paramedic numbers for regional areas if elected.
NSW shadow minister for health Ryan Park said the $150 million fund for 500 additional paramedics was the first phase to address staff shortages.
"Our health system doesn't have a recruitment problem, it has a retention problem, because our hospitals are overstretched and under-resourced," he said.
At Wagga Base Hospital, 66 per cent of emergency department treatment began on time, an 11 per cent drop since the same time last year.
