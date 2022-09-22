The Daily Advertiser
Court

Hotel Leeton fined for poker machine offences

By Court
September 22 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A licensed venue in Leeton has been fined following offences relating to poker machines. Picture: FILE

A Riverina pub has been hit with fines and legal costs of almost $40,000 for operating gaming machines outside authorised hours on at least 40 days over a six-month period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.