The Daily Advertiser

Virtual reality helping fast-track roll-out of drought resilient technology to Riverina farmers

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 22 2022 - 10:00am
Director of Southern NSW Innovation Hub Cindy Cassidy and CSU professor Chris Blanchard demonstrate the VR headsets at the Henty Machinery Field Days this week. Picture by Madeline Begley.

Wagga researchers are using virtual reality to help farmers to prepare for the next drought.

