Wagga researchers are using virtual reality to help farmers to prepare for the next drought.
CSU-based Southern NSW Drought Hub has been showcasing a new way to help farmers combat drought with the help of a virtual reality headset at the Henty Field Days this week.
Offering farmers an immersive experience, researchers are using virtual reality to spread the idea of stock confinement areas and how they can help build drought resilience.
Operations and Partnerships Manager at the Southern NSW Drought Hub Nick Morgan said the VR headsets feature three dimensional videos of stock confinement areas at sites in Adelong and Boree Creek.
"We've loaded three dimensional videos onto a VR headset so a farmer can virtually go to one of those sites and experience what those stock confinement areas are really like," Nick Morgan said.
"They can have a look around, see the setup, and hopefully that gives them a taste."
Stock confinement areas are designated sections of farmland where stock are kept for a time to give ground cover on other parts of the farm a chance to recover in dry times.
Mr Morgan said the idea is starting to take hold with many producers now constructing the areas and bringing their cattle and sheep into them to give their pastures a break.
"During a drought, farmers don't want pasture growth to go below certain levels, otherwise it causes erosion and other soil issues," he said.
"If that happens, the pastures don't bounce back as quickly when the next rains come along."
Southern NSW Drought Hub Director Cindy Cassidy said not only are confinement areas important for the farmland, but also for the livestock.
"The last drought was so intense and occurred over such a long period that it caused many issues," Ms Cassidy said.
"We found that in areas where farms had livestock containment areas, where farmers took them off paddocks, fed them intensely and looked after them well, there was a much better outcome compared to places where that wasn't possible."
As a result, the drought hub has now partnered with Local Land Services to run a program to establish more livestock containment areas on farms across the region.
"We will then be working with farmers to understand how they manage livestock in those confined feeding situations so they can maintain health and nutrition, and even have lambs and calves in confinement," Ms Cassidy said.
"That way animals are looked after in the system and productivity can be maintained."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
