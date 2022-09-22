The Daily Advertiser

Leeton United will welcome back leading goalscorer Bailey Carlos for Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final

By Matt Malone
September 22 2022 - 2:00am
Leeton United will welcome back English recruit Bailey Carlos for Sunday's grand final against Hanwood. Picture by Les Smith

LEETON United will be boosted by the surprise return of Bailey Carlos for Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final against Hanwood.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

