LEETON United will be boosted by the surprise return of Bailey Carlos for Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final against Hanwood.
Carlos has been out with a knee injury for the past month and was not expected to play any further part this season.
However in a grand final week twist, Carlos has been named up front for Leeton in Sunday's grand final showdown at Equex Centre.
Carlos has made a big impact on the Pascoe Cup competition in his debut season with the English recruit one of the competition's leading goalscorers with 19 goals to his name.
Leeton United co-coach Ross Morgan is thrilled to have Carlos back in the team for the biggest game of the season.
"We'll also be boosted in that Bailey will be available for the game," Morgan revealed on Thursday.
"And with him being the top goal scorer, bringing him back into a line-up with (Adam) Raso and Henri (Gardner) I think is key in putting the pressure onto Hanwood."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Hanwood have gone through the past two Pascoe Cup seasons without a defeat, however they are yet to defeat Leeton United this season.
The first game was declared a draw after the fixture was sensationally abandoned after 30 minutes due to serious injury and concerns for player safety.
Leeton then took a 1-1 draw against Hanwood in the final home and away round.
Morgan believes the addition of Carlos will add another element to Leeton's attack.
"It gives us three players now in those four positions that every time they get the ball they look like scoring," he said.
"We haven't had the luxury of having them on the same pitch at the same time often so it's a massive boost for the lads to get him back involved on the weekend."
Carlos, Adam Raso and Henri Gardner have lined up in the same Leeton team just twice this season.
They all hit the scoreboard in Leeton's 11-1 win over Cootamundra before again playing the abandoned fixture against Hanwood the following week. Now, more than three months later they will reunite again.
"So it's a massive boost for the lads to have him back involved," Morgan said.
