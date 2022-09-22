The Daily Advertiser

Leeton United coach Ross Morgan says his team will go in to Pascoe Cup grand final with a 'nothing to lose' attitude

MM
By Matt Malone
September 22 2022 - 6:30am
Leeton United co-coach Ross Morgan believes the pressure is with Hanwood in Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON United co-coach Ross Morgan is looking forward to a free hit at Hanwood in Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

