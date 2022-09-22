LEETON United co-coach Ross Morgan is looking forward to a free hit at Hanwood in Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final.
After a couple of slight hiccups in the second half of the year, Leeton have rediscovered their form to march through to the decider on the back of 1-0 wins over South Wagga and Lake Albert.
Morgan says while Hanwood have gone through the season undefeated, his Leeton line-up have fought tooth and nail to keep their season alive and will now relish the underdog tag and a crack at the ladder leaders in the grand final.
"The club are defending premiers but I think we also know we may not be favourites going into the game," Morgan said.
"We're facing a team that hasn't lost a game in two seasons. We've done well to finish third and make it through to another grand final."
As Leeton attempt to orchestrate a grand final upset at Equex Centre on Sunday, they have identified a Hanwood player they must shut down if they are to defend their title.
"We need to keep Chaise Donetto quiet," Morgan said.
"He's a quality player, even though he's a young player, he's quick and effective on that left-hand side and they look to get him the ball as quickly as possible.
"We made one mistake there against them in that last league game and he punished us by assisting the goal."
MORE SPORT NEWS
While Hanwood have enjoyed a dominant season, Leeton is the one team they are yet to defeat this year.
The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the final home and away round and that provides Leeton with some belief and confidence heading into the decider.
"We are going in confident of putting in a good performance," Morgan said.
"We'll also be boosted in that Bailey (Carlos) will be available for the game. And with him being the top goal scorer, bringing him back into a line-up with Raso and Henri I think is key in putting the pressure onto Hanwood.
"They've always been close games between Leeton and Hanwood since both clubs have been involved in Wagga. We look to our forward line to put that pressure back on them this weekend."
Morgan said the club was in great spot heading into another grand final.
"We sat down with the lads on Tuesday and as a group we feel the position the club is in at the moment is testament to the work that goes on behind the scenes so a big thank you to all of the committee and people like Rod Harrison and Frank Alampi, who have put in a lot of work to get us to this position," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.