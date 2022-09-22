Brothers Hunter and Angus Behnke have continued their stellar year on the track with the duo performing brilliantly at the recent Australian Schools Championships held on the Gold Coast.
Hunter was remarkably consistent throughout his five events with four first place finishes and a fourth guiding him to not only the years 7-8 champion, but also the overall winner and being named Australian School Boy Champion.
"Yeah I'm stoked with how I went," Hunter said.
"I gave it my all and came away with the win which was pretty good."
Hunter finished first in the criterium, second in the XCO, first in the gravity enduro, first in the hill sprints and combined with Angus to lead Mater Dei to a victory in the teams relay.
With some tough challenges across the five events, Hunter put his fantastic results down to his preparation.
"I had criterium on the first day and I just held my wheels and did everything perfect," he said.
"It came down to the sprint and I was lucky to have the inside line, so I got the sprint win.
"Then I also got up in the hill sprint, I had a pretty bad clip in at the start but was able to come around first place and did well.
"In the enduro I just did all of the tracks for practice and was just doing them as fast and clean as I could.
"If I didn't do it clean, I'd go straight back up and do it.
"Overall it was a good day and I think I won by eight hundredths of a second."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The championships were held at the same facility that the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games were held at with Hunter enjoying the experience of competing at such a professional venue.
"It was so good," he said.
"They were perfectly maintained and it had jumps, rollers and everything that you want in a race."
While admitting it was a nice feeling to be crowned Australian champion, Hunter doesn't have much time to take a rest with him and Angus eagerly preparing for the 2022 AusCycling Gravity Enduro National Championships held at Red Hill next month.
Angus was also very consistent throughout his five events picking up a third place finish in the criterium and gravity enduro, fourth in the hill sprint while also finishing second in the XCO and beating home Hunter.
"I was super happy with how I went," Angus said.
"We trained on Monday, Wednesday and Friday then had a few races on the Saturday and Sunday and just kept the legs spinning before the events.
"The first day was the criterium road race which I was able to snag third in which I was really happy with.
"The next day we had the cross country mountain biking and I was sitting in the front bunch, but one of the boys took off and I just couldn't get on, so ended up getting second in that.
"The hill sprints later that arvo we got fourth by about half a bike and the last day was the enduro and I was able to take third in that which I was pretty happy with as well."
The brothers performance also led to Mater Dei Catholic College finishing sixth in the final schools standings out of a total of 95 schools.
