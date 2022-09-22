The Daily Advertiser
Sturt Highway speed limit slashed for roadworks west of Wagga

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:00am
The speed limit on a Sturt Highway approach to Wagga has been almost halved as emergency repairs are made to improve safety.

