The speed limit on a Sturt Highway approach to Wagga has been almost halved as emergency repairs are made to improve safety.
Damage to the road's surface over several kilometres of the highway on the western side of the city will be subject to urgent attention before a longer-term fix is put in place, Transport for NSW [TfNSW] has advised.
The speed limit dropped from 100km/h to 60km/h from the Olympic Highway intersection to Cummins Drive at San Isidore on Wednesday, the organisation said, and will remain in place for at least the next six weeks.
In other news
"Transport for NSW is planning urgent repairs to make the road safer in the short term," a spokesperson for TfNSW said.
"A heavy patching program to repair the road surface will be carried out in mid-October for six weeks, weather permitting."
The changed speed limit, which covers around three kilometres of the highway, will remain in place until the larger project is complete, TfNSW said.
The speed zone is enforceable 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.