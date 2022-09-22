SYDNEY Swans legend Paul Kelly believes the club's best football is good enough to win Saturday's AFL grand final.
Kelly will be at the MCG to watch the grand final against Geelong and has been chosen to present the AFL Premiership Cup to the Swans should they be victorious.
Kelly was on route from Narrandera Sportsground, where he watched his daughters' netball grand final, to Adelaide on Saturday when the Swans held on to beat Collingwood by a point in the preliminary final.
The former Sydney captain and 1995 Brownlow Medallist then pulled up at the Euston Club to watch the second half unfold.
He was thrilled to see the Swans progress and while not underestimating the challenge that Geelong presents, Kelly believes Sydney can go all the way.
"Geelong will go in as favourites and they deserve it, they've won 15 games straight but we've won nine," Kelly said.
"Their forwards will take a bit of handling, those big blokes (Tom) Hawkins and (Jeremy) Cameron and they've got (Tyson) Stengle and (Brad) Close, and who knows what Gary Rohan is going to do.
"They're probably coming in with the more mature blokes and bodies, they've been there before but in saying that, I think if we play our best footy for the four quarters, we're good enough.
"We just can't have any lapses.
"You'd think if we can stay in the game with them, not get blown away, our best is good enough. We've just got to bring it."
Kelly believes the spacious surrounds of the MCG may actually work in Sydney's favour.
"We're good to watch and I think the MCG is probably better for us," he said.
"We've got all those young kids, it will allow them to get out and run and bounce and all that.
"Our best is good enough, we've just got to bring it. That's what it comes down to."
Kelly believes the longer Sydney can stay in the game, the better their chances will be.
"They are going to go in as favourites I would think and they probably deserve to be but if we take our best and if we can hang in, and stay in it, I reckon we could pinch it," he said.
"It all makes for a good game."
Kelly is not the only Wagga connection with the Swans. Turvey Park junior Harry Cunningham is at Sydney but has only managed 10 games this year due to injury.
Cunningham was named among Sydney's emergencies last week but has not played since round 18 when he was unused as the substitute.
