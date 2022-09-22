The treatment of horses has been coming under increased scrutiny in recent years, and Wagga researchers are finding new and improved ways to encourage more humane treatment of the animals.
To promote this, acting head of CSU Wagga's School of Agricultural, Environmental and Vetinary Sciences (SAVES) Hayley Randle has been demonstrating 'Frankenhorse' at the university's exhibit at the Henty Field Days this week.
Constructed by her partner Steve Weber, the contraption consists of a pressure gauge displayed via a scale of coloured lights and attached to the rear of a horse skull that is mounted with a bit and reins.
The skull is also attached to a spring that ensures it mimics the reactions of a real life horse.
"This gadget uses lights to show you how much pressure you're putting on the reins," Ms Randle said.
"It's designed for people when they are actually out horse riding, but we thought bringing your riding horses to Henty was probably not such a great idea.
"So instead we have brought Frankenhorse."
Ms Randle said it was all about animal welfare.
"There's a lot of interest in welfare these days and the equipment used on horses is coming under increased scrutiny," she said.
"So too is the way we interact with horses."
Ms Randle said over time horses can become desensitised, leading to the use of larger bits and bigger spurs.
"They can also get used to them and become deadened to anything," she said.
Ms Randle said another problem is that horses may run off because the pressure hurts them.
"You don't want to be stuck on a horse that is running away," she said.
"So while it's about improving the welfare and wellbeing of horses, it's also about rider safety, because a horse in pain, frightened or closed down because the pressure won't go away is actually very dangerous.
"Sitting on horses is not the safest thing in the world."
Ms Randle hopes the device will go some way in improving attitudes towards the treatment of horses.
"So this is just a piece of technology that helps make people think about what they're doing when they ride a horse," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
