The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 21 2022 - 12:00pm
MCUE took out the Wagga Netball Association grand final after defeating New Kids Aces 58-49 on Wednesday night.

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have won their second A grade premiership in just five days after defeating New Kids Aces 58-49 in the Wagga Wagga Netball Association grand final on Wednesday night.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

