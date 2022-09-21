Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have won their second A grade premiership in just five days after defeating New Kids Aces 58-49 in the Wagga Wagga Netball Association grand final on Wednesday night.
The Goannas took a five goal lead into the first break and were able to manage that margin as they took out the premiership with a undefeated record this season.
MCUE coach Mikaela Cole was thrilled to get the win and said it was a fantastic way to finish what has been a great season.
"It feels great to get two out of two," Cole said.
"It's not very often you get to say that you've won two grand finals in five days so we are pretty happy with ourselves."
It was goal for goal early between the two sides until the Aces managed to take advantage of an intercept and take an early lead.
However six consecutive goals to the Goannas got them back on top and with momentum on their side they went into quarter time 16-11 up.
MCUE would continue to push early in the second as they scored three consecutive goals on two different occasions to further their margin and go into halftime 32-24 up.
The Aces continued to fight after halftime and managed to put three consecutive goals on the board about halfway through the third term.
However, the Goannas dug deep and wrestled back momentum with six straight of their own towards the end of the quarter to take a comfortable 46-36 lead into the last term.
The Aces refused to give up and were a constant threat in the last quarter with them putting through five consecutive goals at one point.
Despite winning the final quarter it wasn't enough as the Goannas ran out comfortable nine goal winners.
Despite being challenged early, the Goannas quickly got on top in that first term with Cole putting their early performance down to their preparation.
"We got here early to settle into it," she said.
"We had a really good warm-up with lots of voice and intensity.
"So I think that definitely contributed to us going out there and absolutely smashing it in that first quarter."
The Goannas had to manage multiple challenges from the Aces, with Cole proud of her side's ability to step up to any question asked.
"I think New Kids stepped up and they continued to step up and give it to us consistently throughout that game," she said.
"There was not a single stage did we feel like that game was easy, it was very difficult.
"There were some very talented girls out there today."
Ash Reynoldson was of the Aces' better players with Cole saying they had made a point on making sure their MCUE teammate didn't have too much influence on the game.
"She is a great player for them," she said.
"She is one of their impact players and I think one of our keys points was to shut her down early."
With her team competing in two A grade competitions throughout the year, Cole admitted the off-season would take some adjusting to.
"It's kind of bitter sweet in a way," she said.
"Because we are like there's no more netball.
"What else are we going to do with our weekends and weeknights.
"It's just going to take a little bit to get used to I think."
Phoebe Wallace was judged to be best on court following a terrific game at wing defence for the Goannas, with Cole proud of her young teammate's performance.
"Phoebe played a great game," she said.
"She really was our impact player and her feeds and decision making were awesome.
"She definitely deserved that best on court."
In addition to Wallace, Cole also thought that defensive pair Ruby Doherty and Shannan Russell were fantastic for the Goannas.
"I thought the girls in the goal circle defensively were awesome," she said.
"Ruby and Shannon got a lot of touches and turnovers, even when we made some bad decisions down our attacking end or missed a goal.
"They just brought it straight back down."
