Wagga's own big Royal family

The Royals have been a dominant force in Wagga Hockey division one for years, no thanks to the Beresford family.
Simply coach to many on the team, Maree Beresford also holds the title of mum, sister, and aunt.
Maree said she's always had a hockey family, with her mum and siblings all playing too.
"I've been playing since I was four-years-old, so forty years," Maree said.
When it came time for her daughters to choose a sport Maree said she never pushed them into hockey but she wasn't displeased when they chose it.
"I don't believe in pushing children to do something they don't want to do, so I said if you don't want to play that's fine, we can find something else," she said.
"Apart from netball, I won't go and watch netball," she laughed.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
This weekend Royals will play CSU for the 2022 premiership, but this isn't the first time the family have been on the team together.
Suffering an injury last year, Maree won't be on the field on Saturday but she has donned the Royals uniform with them plenty of times before.
"When I was growing up, I used to play, there was me and my two sisters and my mum, she was the goalie."
"It's gone from generation to generation and we'll keep going if we can," Maree said.
Maree's three teenage daughters, Hayley, Summer, and Jade Beresford, will take the field under their mum's guidance.
"It's good having your family on your team, you can trust them a bit more, you feel like you know them and you don't have to meet new people and work with new people," Hayley said.
Summer said she never thought about playing alongside her mother when she was growing up, because playing together is normal in her family, it was almost a given.
Also on the team is Maree's older sister, Jo Jolliffe and her daughter Abbey. With two defenders, a centre, and two strikers among them, the family could just about get the ball from one end of the field to the other without their teammates. Jo said it's been great for Maree and her to watch their children grow up on the field together.
"We used to boss them around and now they probably boss us around a bit," she joked.
"They've really come into their own on the field and they're really great to watch play together," Jo said.
Though she is the older one, Jo said she enjoys being coached by her younger sister, saying that Maree is the more experienced and passionate coach.
"Maree's enjoyed that aspect a lot more than me. I admire her and when we're on a hockey field it's what Maree says goes," Jo said.
While to an outsider the family-filled Royals team is an anomaly, for the Beresfords, that's life, with another sibling and more cousins sprinkled throughout the club.
"If it was mixed we could field our own team," Jo said.
Opposition and new club members can take a while to realise the team make up Jo said, with it often taking a few week's before the dominoes fall and everything clicks into place. While the family generally gets along, Abbey said sometimes the Beresford girls can't help but bicker.
"They start their little fights sometimes, you just take a step away, but then next minute they are buying each other food!"
The only real downside to having so many family members in the team is family holidays.
"The problem is, when we go away for a weekend, we take half the team," Maree said.
For any ups and downs they face as a family in the team, Jo said she wouldn't want it any other way.
"I don't think you appreciate it when you're doing it until you look back and look at what you've done," she said.
They'll take the field together for the last time this year on Saturday, where they hope to walk off together as premiers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.