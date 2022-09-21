WAGGA'S AFL legend Paul Kelly has been selected as the man to present the premiership cup to Sydney should they be successful in Saturday's grand final.
Kelly had the honour of presenting the cup to Paul Roos in Sydney's famous 2005 premiership and has again been selected as the Swans' representative.
Kelly will travel down on Friday and then take part in a number of game day responsibilities, including bringing the cup onto the MCG alongside Geelong champion Cameron Ling.
Kelly, vice-captain of Sydney's Team of the Century and recognised as a Bloods Legend in the club's Hall of Fame, was honoured to be chosen.
"It's a nice honour," Kelly said.
"I got to present the cup to Roosy in 2005 so I've done it before but it's good to see they still remember me. They haven't forgotten me just yet.
"It does get you involved in the day a fair bit more. You're down on the ground and you get to experience all that, where you don't normally. It gives you the opportunity to do that and obviously if we win, I get to hand the cup to Horse (John Longmire).
"He was there when I was there so I know Horse pretty well. I don't really know the blokes all that well, only because life takes you other places and the footy club's not in my home town but it's nice that they remember you and I'll be thrilled to do it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Sydney Swans chief executive Tom Harley said Kelly was the right man for the job.
"Paul Kelly is a legend of our club and we are thrilled that he will present the cup shall we win on Saturday," Harley told the Swans website.
"Paul epitomises what we stand for as a football club and is the perfect man for the role."
Kelly didn't want too much time in the limelight, saying it was more about the current players and group.
"I've had my time. Once you go through it, you're there, you're doing it and it's your time, it's amazing but I think now it's really for the people who are doing it," he said.
"It's more about the players, coaches and staff who have been working hard towards this for years and years where as I'm a past player and it's my club and I'm proud of our footy club but really I don't get too overawed about it.
"If I could be there more often I would be but life takes you different places."
