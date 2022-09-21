The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Paul Kelly to present the AFL Premiership Cup to Sydney if they win Saturday's grand final

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:38am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Kelly, alongside his kids Jackson, Eliza, Ben and Harry before the 2019 Riverina League grand final. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA'S AFL legend Paul Kelly has been selected as the man to present the premiership cup to Sydney should they be successful in Saturday's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.