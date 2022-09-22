The Graeme Hull Memorial Wagga Gold Cup has been renamed in a bid to differentiate the greyhound race from the Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Gold Cup.
The feature has also been moved to November.
Wagga and District Greyhound Racing Club racing manager Rhys Derrick said the decision to move and rename the cup to Bidgee Cup was done in consultation with the Hull family.
"We made sure everybody was consulted and it was all okay," Derrick said.
"There will still be a race named in Graeme's honour but we thought we'd separate ourselves from the gallops and the trots, so when people think of the Bidgee Cup, they think of the greyhounds," he said.
The name change will also reduce confusion when discussing 'the Gold Cup' in the region, with Derrick believing most people think of gallops before greyhounds.
MORE SPORT NEWS
New club president Ben Talbot said the Bidgee Cup will give the greyhound club its own stamp.
"The Bidgee Cup makes it stand out on its own but there will be other memorial races," Talbot said.
The club will run a fifth grade 500 metre race in Hull's honour with Derrick saying he did a lot for the club.
Talbot was a long-time friend of Graeme's and said he hopes to carry on his legacy at the club.
"Graeme was a great asset to our club, the whole Hull family were, and I remember growing up and seeing Graeme there. He was always involved in the club and that will never be forgotten," he said.
"Graeme touched a lot of hearts in the club and he got a lot of young blokes in the sport, I hope I can carry that on for him," Talbot said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.