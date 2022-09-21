The school holidays will kick off with a bang as Wagga prepares to host its second under-18s Soundbreak Festival on the weekend.
Soundbreak Festival director Matthew Tickle said those aged between 12 and 17 will be able to show up on the day for an epic "big show with awesome music"
"It's going to be really fun. It's just a good community vibe. We get the kids jumping around for a little while and making them feel good," he said.
The event will see a lineup of talent producing tunes on the day including, but not limited to, DJ Centennial, Dazler and DJ Soundbreaker.
"It's just an outlet for the kids to enjoy to start the school holidays off with a bit of a bang," Mr Tickle said.
"We will check IDs at the door, however, if someone is clearly under 18 we will let them in because we know some schools don't issue student IDs."
" It was awesome. It was a great first gig- great feedback from the kids, the community, parents and also from the police," Mr Tickle said.
"We love what we do and if we can do that for the enjoyment of kids then that's a massive win. It's the best sort of thing we can do so why not?"
A 18+ event was supposed to lead the festival in Wagga on Saturday but was cancelled due to the wet weather.
Mr Tickle said the festival will look to come back to Wagga in three to six months.
The underage event will run from 3pm to 10pm this Sunday in the Kyeamba Smith Hall at the Wagga Showgrounds.
