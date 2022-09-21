Letters: We must act on Inland Rail now, before it's too late

I read with interest Craig Couzens' letter about Inland Rail coming through the middle of the city ("Effects of rail 'astonishing'", September 17).
As if we need the disruption to traffic that persistent freight trains will cause.
As Craig Couzens wrote, we must have the inland railway cross the Murrumbidgee west of the city. I support that motion as we need to get this proposal acted on before the planners push their project on us.
Let me congratulate Mr Wheeler for his most unusual commonsense stance on testing the Inland Rail business case by beginning with single stacked freight trains until it is proven that there is a demand for this service ("Check actual volumes before raising bridges", September 12).
Such clarity of thought is a rarity in relation to government projects.
It doesn't take much to imagine the savings on this project which has now blown out to triple its original budget and no doubt by the time it is finished will be many times that. Now if he could turn his pen to another commonsense suggestion about getting the freight trains to bypass Wagga, we would really be talking sense.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Australia's largest electricity grid project is not just accelerating the nation's energy transformation - it's investing millions of dollars in regional communities.
Transgrid's $1.8 billion EnergyConnect project is currently awarding local procurement packages along its alignment in NSW from Wentworth to Wagga following the start of construction. The 700km NSW section of the interconnector, from the South Australian border to Wagga, is being built by Transgrid's construction partner SecureEnergy JV, providing a significant economic and employment boost for cities and towns along its alignment.
So far $8 million has been committed to businesses in the local communities. This includes accommodation, car hire, plant and equipment hire, personal protective equipment and new vehicles equipped with an in-vehicle monitoring system and global positioning system tracking.
The Hillis Motor Group and Southland Supply Group in Wagga are just two of the local businesses to benefit.
The new interconnector will enable the sharing of energy between NSW, South Australia and Victoria for the first time.
This critical project will allow integration of renewables for a clean energy future, reduce the nation's carbon emissions and help drive down the cost of wholesale electricity. In fact, NSW energy customers are expected to save $180 million a year.
EnergyConnect is also expected to generate up to 1500 new jobs and provide $4 billion in economic benefits for NSW, providing a much-needed shot in the arm for many regional communities.
Transgrid also recently announced $2 million to support the education of 100 engineering students at Charles Sturt University to help address Australia's infrastructure skills shortage. Spending in local communities, buying locally, creating jobs and developing skills are key priorities and demonstrates our commitment to supporting and developing regional business.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.