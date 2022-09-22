Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa has continued his stellar year by winning the main event at the Muscle-Up Charity Fight Night in Canberra.
Simbwa recently won the coveted Golden Gloves in Brisbane after defeating Jackson Welsh in the final and it was Welsh who Simbwa faced again in Canberra.
After winning by split decision in Brisbane, Simbwa was more dominant the second time around defeating Welsh via unanimous decision.
"It was a good fight," Simbwa said.
"I fought the same guy that I fought at the Golden Gloves, but this around I won by unanimous decision.
"It was a good experience and we had a good game plan this time around as well."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
In the lead-up to the fight, Simbwa's coach Tony Abbott organised for professional boxer Arsene Fosso to come down from Canberra to spar with Simbwa.
"We sparred him the week before," Abbott said.
"So we could put in place what we wanted to do on the night, which was good."
Simbwa enjoyed the experience and said that it helped him a lot with the re-match with Welsh.
"It was good and he helped me a lot," he said.
"It helped me acquire the technique that I needed for my fight."
While it was beneficial to have Fosso come down to spar in the lead-up for Simbwa's fight, Abbott said that it wouldn't be something that he would organise on a regular basis.
"Pro fighting is a different game to amateur," he said.
"Being a heavyweight it worked for us this time with what we wanted to do and Regarn is obviously fit enough to be able to do it.
"Usually when you are preparing for a amateur fight you do a maximum of five rounds as amateur fighting is a lot of fast punches and plenty of movement.
"It's not so much about power punches, whereas the pros power punch so it's a different game.
"Bringing pros here to spar isn't always the best option for us for whatever we are preparing for, but in this case it was.
"It was great for us and it was great for them and I'm sure we will do a lot more work with that team as well."
Abbott is hopeful that Simbwa will next be fighting at the Boxing Australia Elite Men's and Women's Australian Championships that are held in Adelaide in November.
Although Simbwa would not usually be allowed to fight at the event due to his complications with getting a global talent visa, Abbott says that a ruling from Boxing Australia could lead to them being able to compete.
"Usually we can't fight at them," Abbott said.
"But this year they said that internationals can fight if they have been nominated by their committee.
"So we are in the process of trying to chase up a nomination from Boxing NSW to be able to fight in that."
If Simbwa was able to take out the championships in Adelaide and could secure his visa, he would most likely be able to represent Australia at the 2023 Elite Men's and Elite Women's World Championships.
While having the opportunity to fight at the Australian Championships would be ideal, Abbott has a plan b in case they don't get the nomination from Boxing NSW.
"If we don't get the authority to fight at the titles the other option is to go to Melbourne and fight the guy who represented Victoria at the Commonwealth Games trials," he said.
Abbott was pleased with the execution of Simbwa's game plan in the fight against Welsh in Canberra, saying that improved preparation led to a better result.
"We had always planned to do what we are doing and the game plan was good," he said.
"This time we executed it better, it was still the same game plan that we wanted to use at the Golden Gloves.
"But we didn't quite get the lead-up that we needed.
"This was a better lead-up for us, so we just showed people what we can do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.