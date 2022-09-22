The Daily Advertiser

Regarn Simbwa has continued his stellar year in the ring with a unanimous decision victory in the main event at the Muscle-Up Charity Fight Night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 22 2022 - 1:00am
Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa continued his fantastic 2022 going with a win at the Muscle-Up Charity Fight Night held in Canberra earlier this month.

