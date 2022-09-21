A woman has been injured after a B-double and a car crashed on the Sturt Highway yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports a truck had collided with a car on the Sturt Highway heading towards Collingullie just before Thirteen Mile Road, about 24-kilometres from Wagga, shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a woman at the scene for minor injuries after the collision.
The women's age was not provided.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the woman is believed to be the driver of the car, while the truck driver was not reported to have sustained injury.
As a result of the collision the truck's trailer flipped, closing the westbound lane of the highway for more than an hour as emergency services worked to clear the truck from the road.
The cabin of the truck remained upright and the spokesperson said no one was trapped.
During the time of the crush roads were wet from rainfall.
