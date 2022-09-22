Wagga's love of a bargain has driven the number of discount retailers in the city to new highs.
Silly Solly's entrance into the local market comes hot on the heels of Cheap As Chips, which opened in March, and alongside Ten Tops and the Base Warehouse, it makes four new cheap shops opening in the last 12 months.
With Bargain Buys in the CBD and two Reject Shops, Wagga now has seven discount retailers - and experts think more could be on the way.
Michelle Phillips has been manager at Bargain Buys on Baylis Street for nine years. She said Wagga has always had two or three discount stores, but she's seen a big increase in similar shops.
"It's a lot, but it's a big town," she said. "Every time we see a new one people say 'gosh, I can't wait to go."
And although it's frustrating to get more competition, she thinks the Wagga discount market will continue to grow in the future.
"I wish it would [slow down], but probably not, as the manager of the business I'd love them all to close down," she said with a laugh.
Melissa Crain, who emerged from The Reject Shop with a haul of storage goods yesterday, loves a bargain but thinks there are too many discount stores in Wagga.
"I like them because they're cheap," she said.
"I probably go to all of them ... but I reckon we shouldn't have as much."
At 6.1 per cent, inflation is at the highest level since GST was introduced, but that hasn't sated Australia's appetite for a bargain. Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows retail trade is up 16.5 per cent over the last 12 months.
"We would expect to see consumers starting to pull the purse strings tighter," said Queensland University of Technology's Professor Gary Mortimer.
"But that doesn't appear to be happening just yet."
The marketing and consumer behaviour professor said discount retailers tend to target working class areas.
"We've seen the growth of third-tier discounters in the market, but they've been selective in which suburbs, areas and towns they choose to operate within," he said.
Discount retailers were struggling prior to 2020, but COVID-19 spurred a resurgence in their popularity, and regional growth in the last two years is another driver for the retail explosion, he said.
"Certainly the pandemic has shifted some consumers to look for a more value proposition," Professor Mortimer said.
"Regional migration is the highest it's been ... this is a good example of business looking at regional centres and saying 'it's time to open up a store here'," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
