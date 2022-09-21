Crowds and stallholders are thrilled to be back at the Henty Machinery Field Days after a three-year break.
With more than 60,000 people expected to attend over the three days, there is excitement in the air and attendees say it's great to be back.
Adjungbilly farmer Michael Kingwill travelled down with brother Chris and nephew Will to look at what's on offer.
"We usually come here every year to have a look and check things out," he said.
"We're not making any major purchases today, but in the past we have."
The 58-year-old mixed farmer runs a sheep, cattle and cropping business out of Adjungbilly east of Gundagai.
Meanwhile, Eastern Spreaders stall holder Steve Freeman has been coming for years and is also glad to be back.
Travelling from Kerang for the event, Mr Freeman distributes fertiliser spreaders and imports feed mixers and roller mills and has had a lot of interest since the gates opened on Tuesday.
"We've been coming here for forty years," he said.
Mr Freeman said with the field days back on this year, it was great to catch up with old clients.
"We do sell quite a bit of gear through here, but it's great to see them all. They annoy us, we annoy them," he said.
"And we're dealing with third and fourth generations of clients now."
One of these is old mate and client David Geddes from Holbrook.
"I've been up here looking at trailers and things like that for the farm and general use," he said.
Mr Geddes said he always enjoys looking around at the machinery on show.
"They always change and you get ideas," he said.
Dairy farmer Craig Tate travelled all the way from near Wollongong with his family to look at all the machinery on show.
"It's a great opportunity to see it hands on rather than looking at a brochure," Mr Tate said.
"You can touch it and see how it works, something you can't do on a piece of paper."
It's been eight years since the Tate family last visited the field days and they had a blast.
"It's been a great family outing," Mr Tate said.
Head teacher of agriculture at Wagga's NSW TAFE Primary Industries Centre Rob Harris was also happy to finally return to Henty.
"We have potentially 50-60,000 people to promote our courses to over the three days, so it's a great opportunity for so many people in regional NSW and Victoria to meet and greet and see new products," Mr Harris said.
He said TAFE NSW has been running shearing demonstrations at the field days every year since 1990.
"We bring our students down and it's a great opportunity for us to promote vocational education and training, particularly in the Ag section," Mr Harris said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
