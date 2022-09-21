The Daily Advertiser

Crowds take advantage of "great opportunity" as iconic Henty Machinery Field Days stage a major comeback

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:36am, first published 6:15am
Adjungbilly's Will Kingwill with uncles Chris and Michael Kingwill, checking out a Flipscreen on the opening day of Henty Machinery Field Days 2022. Picture by Madeline Begley

Crowds and stallholders are thrilled to be back at the Henty Machinery Field Days after a three-year break.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

