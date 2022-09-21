The Daily Advertiser

Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves will be at the helm for another season after recommitting to the Crows for season 2023

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Groves will be at the helm for Leeton-Whitton for a second year after recommitting for another season with the Crows. Picture by Liam Warren

Leeton-Whitton will go into season 2023 with an unchanged coaching lineup with Tom Groves recommitting for another season at the helm of the Crows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.