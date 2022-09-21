Leeton-Whitton will go into season 2023 with an unchanged coaching lineup with Tom Groves recommitting for another season at the helm of the Crows.
It wasn't the greatest of seasons for Leeton with the Crows going winless in season 2022, however Groves is positive that there is good signs from the young group.
"I'm really excited for the challenge ahead," Groves said.
"It's a young group and it probably wasn't results wise the best year for us, but we've seen so much growth as a club.
"We've got ourselves really well set to keep building from that."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Goals were hard to come by for the Crows this season with on-baller Nathan Ryan leading the goal kicking on 17 goals while captain Tom Meline kicked 13.
While the Crows aren't expected to be too aggressive in their recruiting, Groves said they would be looking for a couple of key players.
"A key forward would be best for us," he said.
"Then probably another midfielder, those two positions are definitely the key for us at the moment.
"Most players have signed on and ready to go for next year which is fantastic for the club and really good building blocks for all of us.
"The young fellas got some good games into them this year, so they know what senior footy is about and they can really build from that and we can build a good culture for the next couple of years."
While it has not been the greatest year in first grade for the Crows, there is positive signs for the future with the club doing quite well in the South West Junior Football League while their under 17.5s made the semi-finals.
"Our 11s, 13s and 15s all made the grand final," Groves said.
"The 15s won the grand final and our 17s really pushed the back end of this year and showed that they can play really good footy, so there is some really good talent coming through.
"It's just working with them and getting the best out of them so they can keep developing into good senior footballer players for Leeton over the next few years."
With pre-season just over the horizon, Groves said that consistency was the biggest thing that the Crows needed to work on ahead of next year.
"For us it's our consistency," he said.
"Also with what our best side looks like balance wise with our forwards and all of that.
"We will keep building from our gameplan that we've had from this year, we just need a bit more consistency throughout our side."
Groves said it was an easy decision to stick around for a second year at the helm and that he was looking forward to what the future was going to bring for the Crows.
"I think the club is at a really good stage," he said.
"They have got a lot of good young kids and they can really build from a local base and be quite a successful club I think.
"Recruits are just the cream on top, you really build your side around your local group and we had all locals this year which was fantastic to see.
"There is good young groups coming through and there is a bright future ahead for the Leeton Crows."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.