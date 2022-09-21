PREMIER Sydney apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller will be reunited with Front Page in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m).
Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea has booked Schiller for the ride in the feature at Randwick on October 15.
Schiller has only had the one ride on Front Page when he piloted him to a brilliant four-length victory in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) back in May.
"He's kicking goals the young bloke," Duryea said.
Front Page tuned up for the Kosciuszko with an impressive jump out victory at Wangaratta on Wednesday.
Jason Lyon was in the saddle as Front Page scored an easy win in the 820m hit-out, where there were two last-start winners among his three opponents.
Front Page went straight to the front and was never troubled as he raced away to score by about four lengths, without being asked for too much effort.
"He went pretty good, I was happy," Duryea said.
"The main thing is he pulled up really good. I don't know who was in the jump out but he done his job and he pulled up good."
Duryea is likely to give him one more jump out or trial before the Kosciuszko.
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin was pleased with Another One's barrier trial win on Saturday.
Another One made his first public appearance this preparation with a comfortable barrier trial win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Having already secured a slot for next month's $2 million The Kosciuszko, Another One ploughed through the heavy conditions to score by 1.3 lengths from Participator.
"It was very good, he trialled really good," Colvin said.
"It was very, very heavy. He gets through it alright but (Nick Heywood) looked after him a bit.
"He had a good blow afterwards and that's what I expected. He'll have a pretty fair dinkum one at his next one at Wagga."
Another One will have his final barrier trial in the lead-up to the Kosciuszko at Wagga on October 1.
That was the highlight of an otherwise ordinary weekend for Colvin, who barracks for both Collingwood and Canberra Raiders.
ALBURY trainer Mitch Beer is considering going straight to the Kosciuszko with Mnementh.
Beer has booked Chad Schofield to ride Mnementh in the $2 million feature at Randwick on October 15.
Mnementh was an impressive trial winner at Wagga on September 7 and had a gallop at Wangaratta on Tuesday.
"He galloped (on Tuesday) and he's going absolutely terrific. I'll just look to see if we trial him again. We might not even trial him again," Beer said.
"I was rapt how he pulled up fitness wise. To be fair, if the race was this Saturday I'd be happy."
Beer was more than happy to secure Schofield to ride.
"He's going to come down and gallop the horse prior to the race. He's been fantastic," he said.
THERE are a number of Southern District gallopers among the acceptances for Saturday's Highway Handicap at Rosehill.
The Rodger Waters-trained Lumber Dream is down to resume in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1500m), as well as being in at Goulburn on Friday.
Jay Ford is set to take the ride at Rosehill.
Albury trainer Kym Davison has Albert's Melody in with Ellen Hennessy to ride. Her three kilogram claim will mean the gelding will carry just 51kg.
Mitch Beer will opt for Canberra on Sunday rather than the Highway with stable debutant Still In Fashion.
The former Paul Messara-trained galloper will be aimed towards the TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1600m) in a fortnight.
"I thought his trial was really good over 1000, pulling ground off Mouse Almighty and that form got franked," Beer said.
"Obviously the further the better but I was rapt with his trial."
Mick Travers is also leaning towards Canberra on Sunday with Mathrin.
She drew barrier 17 at Rosehill with Travers believing the Federal at Canberra looks the more suitable option.
"I really want to snag a win with her somewhere," Travers said.
WITH the Kosciuszko looking unlikely for Sunrise Ruby, she will head back to the city for a midweek assignment next eerk.
Mitch Beer has picked out the $55,000 Benchmark 72 Fillies & Mares Handicap (1300m) at Rosehill for Sunrise Ruby, where Tyler Schiller will take the ride.
It is likely to be her last start this preparation before being put away for a Country Championships campaign.
Beer received a couple of phone calls from Kosciuszko slot holders but explained things didn't work out.
"We had two genuine offers on the table but it didn't really fit what we wanted to achieve," Beer said.
Unbeaten three-year-old filly November Falls has also gone to the paddock.
THE wet weather looks set to claim the Cootamundra Cup meeting on Sunday week.
Southern District stewards inspected the Cootamundra track recently and found it to be unsafe for racing due to the constant wet weather.
An announcement is expected soon but stewards are looking to transfer the meeting, which offers $229,000 in prizemoney.
TALENTED apprentice jockey Jett Stanley has transferred to Mitch Beer full-time.
Stanley made a flying start to his time in the Southern District before suffering a broken clavicle after a fall at Albury trackwork last month.
Stanley hopes to gain his clearance on Thursday and be back at the races in a couple of weeks.
Beer said Stanley will be 'purely SDRA based'.
IT TURNED out to be a frustrating trip to Sydney for trainer Scott Spackman on Wednesday.
Well-related three-year-old filly Smokin Cod was a late scratching at Canterbury after she was ruled lame after slipping over pre-race.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Jerilderie (TAB)
Monday: Leeton (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
