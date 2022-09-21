Riverina farmer Tracy Taylor will never again go without the skills to identify the warning signs that someone isn't coping.
After losing her nephew suddenly to suicide the 57-year-old undertook suicide prevention training via the Rural Outreach Counselling (ROC) MateKeeper program.
"I had a nephew who committed suicide a few months ago and we have had a neighbour and a couple of other acquaintances who have committed suicide," Mrs Taylor said.
"I thought times are tough and I wanted to learn more about what the signs are to look out for and what to do if someone is a bit down and how I can help them."
Mrs Taylor said she was taken aback by the deaths as they were people who, on the outside, seemed like they were doing well in life.
"I've done the course twice now and both times I picked up something different. I do recommend it, it's easy going and usually done in a small group," she said.
"Even though you think you know how to handle things or what to look for there's always just a little bit of different perspective. '
The MateKeeper program encourages residents to check in on their mates and provides training to residents on how to recognise and respond to people at potential risk of suicide.
Mrs Taylor is a ROC board member and first became a MateKeeper in 2019 after the tragedy struck.
"I think people need to know how to handle these situations and let's face it, everyone handles something differently so what might be easy for me might be tough for someone else," she said.
In line with first aid training, Mrs Taylor said suicide prevention should be a basic course that is offered, but there is one thing she said people don't need training for.
"It's looking out for your mates, go and have a cuppa with your mate, you don't have to say anything, but you can be a listening ear for them," she said.
"Give them a phone- that's all it is, a mate being a mate looking out for their mate."
ROC CEO Michelle Merrylees said the Wagga-based organisation services the entire Riverina.
"One arm of what we do is the MateKeeper program. MateKeepers are those people within the community who are passionate about supporting their friends with their mental health," she said.
"The program is designed to get people in the community together to learn more about mental health.
"We offer free suicide prevention to anyone who signs up and that just teaches people the basic skills in terms of what to look out for, what signs may look like to identify a person who may be battling suicidal thoughts and how to seek support for that person."
For more information visit www.ruraloutreachcounselling.com.au/matekeepers.
If you or someone you know requires help call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.
