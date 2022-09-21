The Daily Advertiser

Riverina farmer urges Wagga residents to seek suicide prevention training

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MateKeeper coordinator Tasmin Rowe with Tracy Taylor and Senior MateKepper coordinator Aleesha Gill raising awareness around suicide prevention at the Henty Field Days. Picture by Sophie Else

Riverina farmer Tracy Taylor will never again go without the skills to identify the warning signs that someone isn't coping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.