Young faces boost Group Nine team amid player injury and unavailability

Group Nine representative coach Aaron Gorrell says he's been forced to reshuffle his team for this weekend's Kelly Cup game against Group 20 due to player injury and unavailability.
Two players finding positions within the shuffled team are Tumut full back Mitch Ivill and Brothers co-coach James Hay.
Gorrell named an extended squad in August as an insurance policy against injury, but has still struggled to fill it again following player withdrawals.
"I didn't want to name too big of a squad and then a lot of them be disappointed they didn't make the final team but in hindsight, I've had a couple of calls to players that just missed out that have organised to go away because they weren't in," Gorrell said.
"It's tough timing but it is what it is."
The squad will have its first training run on Wednesday evening, where Gorrell hopes to iron out the final side ahead of a captain's run on Friday.
With a mix of experienced representative players and young up-and-comers, Gorrell wants to help shape the future for Group Nine.
"I've brought a couple of young kids into an extended bench, Will McDermott and Kye Wright, both young kids with a lot of potential," Gorrell said.
"We've just brought them into the squad to be with us throughout the week," he said.
The youngsters might not get a run but for now Gorrell is happy to have them part of the week, getting a look into what representative football looks like and learning from the buildup.
"If they keep going the way they are, I'm sure they'll play plenty of representative football in the future," he said.
With just a week between the Group Nine grand final and the Kelly Cup, Gorrell said timing could have been better but he is confident in the team's ability to hit the field running.
"It's a representative side so you've obviously got good players, my role's not really to teach them anything, it's just getting everyone together, getting on the same page, coming up with a simple game plan but still letting them play what's in front of them," he said.
Notable absences include Kangaroo's Jake Mascini who was ruled out due to injury and suspended Tumut prop Zac Masters.
Masters will miss the clash after being allowed to take his suspension in the game following his send off during Tumut's preliminary final loss to Young.
While he was handed a grade three dangerous throw charge, which has a base sanction of six weeks, with reductions due to his previously clean record and an early guilty plea, the Blues co-coach was only suspended for one game.
However he is disappointed to miss out on the first open-age Kelly Cup since 2016.
"It is disappointing as it would have been a nice way to end the year by playing for the Group Nine side but it's the best option so that I'm allowed to play in round one next year," Masters said.
Though unable to play, Masters still wants to be involved in the team.
"I've spoken to Aaron Gorrell and I will give him a bit of a hand and still be around the boys so I won't miss that side of it but it would have been nice to play."
Masters also has 50 carry over points heading into next season.
Despite his suspension, Gorrell is pleased to be working alongside Masters, though he cannot assist the team on-field.
"He's a pretty influential player in the competition and will be in the future, so I've asked him to help out so he'll be coming along and giving us a hand, and hopefully if I'm here in the future we can keep working together," Gorrell said.
Gorrell expects to have the squad finalised by Thursday following final phone calls and the team's first training session.
