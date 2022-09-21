A discrepancy in the amount of funding Wagga City Council receives to manage its road network has been blamed as one of the reasons for the "appalling" state of the region's roads.
Despite being tasked with managing 0.26 per cent of Australia's roads, the Wagga council has received just 0.06 per cent of national road funding over the past three years.
Wagga councillor Rod Kendall said the figures suggest the region is "vastly underfunded" for the kilometres of road it is expected to maintain.
"It would appear there's no recognition of the amount of the road network that we've got," he said. "That is, to some extent, why we have difficulty having a sufficient road maintenance budget."
According to the council, an estimated $12.5 billion is raised by the national fuel excise tax each year, funds which are designated to transport infrastructure across the country.
But for the past three financial years, Wagga City Council has only received $7.7 million of road funding annually - including $2.2 million from the NSW government and $5.5 million from the federal government.
Cr Kendall said he would like to see the council sit down with local politicians to discuss the discrepancy in the coming months.
State member for Wagga Joe McGirr said there was no doubt roads across the region were "pretty appalling" and in need of a funding boost.
He said the state government should improve its current system for granting funds to councils.
"It's a major issue because the quality of roads contributes to safety and unfortunately can be a contributing factor to fatalities and serious injuries," Dr McGirr said.
"I know the state government does provide funds to local councils ... but it seems to me an unnecessarily cumbersome system.
"The underlying issue is we're probably not spending enough on roads."
Riverina MP Michael McCormack was adamant council roads were not underfunded by the federal government and pointed to multiple recent upgrade projects as evidence.
These included recent works on Kooringal Road, Lloyd Road, Lake Albert Road, Dunns Road and Pearson Street.
"The state government needs to stump up," he said.
Mr McCormack said 0.26 per cent of the nation's road network was "not an insubstantial" amount, but doesn't necessarily mean the council should receive that percentage of funds.
"It's based on a formula of population and road length ... it's a bit more complicated than that," he said.
