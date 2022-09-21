The Daily Advertiser

Ben Cleaver's top season recognised with Barellan best and fairest win.

By Matt Malone
September 21 2022 - 1:30am
Ben Cleaver took out Barellan's best and fairest at the club's presentation night on Saturday. Picture by Barellan Football Netball Club

Barellan midfielder Ben Cleaver was recognised for an outstanding season by taking out the Two Blues best and fairest award.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

