The Daily Advertiser

Alex Lawder has agreed to another season at Barellan but is on the look out for a co-coach

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:17am, first published 5:00am
Alex Lawder will return to Barellan next season for a third year as coach. Picture by Les Smith

EXPERIENCED coach Alex Lawder will lead Barellan again next season.

