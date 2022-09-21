A severe weather warning for the Riverina has been cancelled.
The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday warned of potential flash flooding to towns across the region on Wednesday, with up to 70 millimetres of rain predicted to fall within a six-hour period.
The bureau also previously warned of widespread rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms across northern and western parts of the Riverina.
Although the warning has been called off, the region is still expected to receive extensive rainfalls.
Overnight to Wednesday morning western towns have already started to cop a drenching with Hay recording 11.6 millimetres and Deniliquin 11.4.
Meanwhile, West Wyalong and Narrandera also both recorded 4.6 millimetres.
For the rest of Wednesday, Wagga could see falls of up to 17 millimetres rain, Temora, 29, Junee, 20, Coolamon, 24, West Wyalong, 39 and Narrandera, 28.
In the southern Riverina, The Henty Machinery Field days were greeted with fair sunny conditions on Tuesday.
However attendees and stallholders could be in for a bit of a drenching with up to 10 millimetres of rain forecast on Wednesday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
